McGuire rallies Orlando City to 2-1 win over Atlanta United

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X
Rookie Duncan McGuire scored the lone goal of the second half to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Duncan McGuire scored the lone goal of the second half to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Defender Caleb Wiley put Atlanta United (9-7-8) on top early with his fourth goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 22nd minute.

Defender Antônio Carlos answered for Orlando City (10-6-7) three minutes later. Carlos used an assist from Mauricio Pereyra to find the net for the first time since the 2021 season when he scored twice.

Pereyra picked up another assist on the go-ahead goal by McGuire in the 60th minute. McGuire has eight goals and two assists in nine starts and 18 appearances.

Pedro Gallese notched two saves for Orlando City. Brad Guzan turned away two shots for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United falls to 2-4-5 in its last 11 matches against Orlando City after winning six straight in the series in all competitions. Atlanta United drops to 7-2-3 at home this season with its first defeat in its last six matches there. The club had scored at least two goals in five straight matches at home. It was its longest multi-goal run at home since an eight-match streak in 2019.

Orlando City, which was coming off a 4-0 road loss to Real Salt Lake, has not lost two in a row all season. The club is 4-0-2 following losses this season.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Orlando City will travel to play the Chicago Fire. Atlanta United will travel to play the Seattle Sounders when play resumes.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood5h ago

Credit: File

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
12h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
12h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Burger hits go-ahead homer as White Sox beat Braves 6-5 for first win in Atlanta
1h ago
AJ Minter placed on IL with sore shoulder, another blow to Braves bullpen
6h ago
Authorities say they're seeking to arrest a man suspected of killing 4 people in Hampton...
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
18h ago
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
5h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top