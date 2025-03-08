Georgia News
Georgia News

McGlockton, Vanderbilt Commodores square off against the Georgia Bulldogs

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin and Vanderbilt visit Asa Newell and Georgia in SEC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-3 in home games. Georgia is eighth in the SEC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Newell averaging 3.1.

The Commodores are 8-9 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Georgia is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Tyler Nickel is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.5 points. Jason Edwards is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia forward Dylan James (13) gets off a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens.(Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia basketball tips off March with NCAA bubble battle at Texas

March is here, and the Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10 SEC) are starting college basketball’s marquee month with a true NCAA Tournament bubble battle. UGA will ride the momentum .....

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Terry leads Georgia Tech against Wake Forest after 31-point game

8m ago

Chattanooga plays in SoCon Tournament against the Mercer

8m ago

Cottle leads Kennesaw State against Jacksonville State after 24-point game

9m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.