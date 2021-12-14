ajc logo
X

McGhee scores 23 to carry Liberty over Carver College 95-36

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Darius McGhee had 23 points as Liberty routed Carver College 95-36

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 23 points as Liberty easily beat Carver College 95-36 on Monday night.

Brody Peebles had 14 points and seven rebounds for Liberty (6-4), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Shiloh Robinson added 10 points. Micaiah Abii had 10 points.

Liberty dominated the first half and led 48-21 at the break. The Flames' 47 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Antwon Ferrell had 10 points for the Cougars.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gordon, Augustin rally Rockets to 132-126 win over Hawks
22m ago
Adams lifts Jacksonville St. past LaGrange 110-80
1h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top