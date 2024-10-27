Georgia News

Mcgee runs for 223 yards and two long touchdowns as Mercer rallies past Western Carolina, 44-34

Dwayne Mcgee ran for 223 yards and two long touchdowns to jump start a Mercer comeback and the Bears maintained a share of the Southern Conference lead with a 44-34 win over Western Carolina
1 hour ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Dwayne Mcgee ran for 223 yards and two long touchdowns to jump start a Mercer comeback and the Bears maintained a share of the Southern Conference lead with a 44-34 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Mercer (7-1) is tied with Chattanooga, both with four wins in five conference games. East Tennessee and the Catamounts are tied at 3-1, with the Buccaneers facing the Bears on Saturday.

Trailing 24-7 with 4:32 left in the second quarter, the Bears scored 27 straight points to take a 34-24 lead to start the fourth quarter. Mcgee broke for touchdown runs covering 64 and 59 yards — wrapped around Whitt Newbauer's 2-yard keeper just before halftime — to put Mercer in front 28-24. Reice Griffith kicked field goals from 30 and 23 yards out and added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Paxton Robertson connected on a 44-yard field goal with 5:22 left in the game to get the Catamounts within 37-34, but Mercer answered with a six-play, 77-yard drive capped by CJ Miller's 31-yard run to the end zone to set the final margin.

Mcgee did his damage on 18 carries to lead the Bears. Newbauer completed 10 of 21 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown and Kelin Parsons had four catches for 102 yards.

Cole Gonzales was 25-of-47 passing for 395 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Catamounts (4-4, 3-1).

___

Get poll alerts and u ypdates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason Allen

How the new top-10 Georgia high school teams fared in Week 10
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Cartersville closes in on another unbeaten regular season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metter vs. Jenkins County highlights ranked Class A Division II weekend
The Latest
Saturday's Scores31m ago
Inter Miami's Ian Fray suffers meniscus injury, will require surgery2h ago
Kyron Drones accounts for 3 TDs to help Va. Tech beat Georgia Tech 21-6
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech