Mcgee runs for 223 yards and two long touchdowns as Mercer rallies past Western Carolina, 44-34

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Dwayne Mcgee ran for 223 yards and two long touchdowns to jump start a Mercer comeback and the Bears maintained a share of the Southern Conference lead with a 44-34 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Mercer (7-1) is tied with Chattanooga, both with four wins in five conference games. East Tennessee and the Catamounts are tied at 3-1, with the Buccaneers facing the Bears on Saturday.

Trailing 24-7 with 4:32 left in the second quarter, the Bears scored 27 straight points to take a 34-24 lead to start the fourth quarter. Mcgee broke for touchdown runs covering 64 and 59 yards — wrapped around Whitt Newbauer's 2-yard keeper just before halftime — to put Mercer in front 28-24. Reice Griffith kicked field goals from 30 and 23 yards out and added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.