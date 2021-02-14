McDermott, Turner spark Pacers past struggling Hawks

It didn’t last long. Leading by nine after a pair of free throws by Cam Reddish, the Hawks were outscored by 20 points before McDermott hit a pair of free throws with 3:03 remaining.

JaKarr Sampson’s runner gave Indiana its first double-digit lead midway through the second. The Hawks trimmed the lead to one on Capela’s layup before the Pacers were up 62-58 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Each of the starters came over to give Hawks assistant Nate McMillan, their former head coach, a hug a few seconds before tipoff. It was the first the teams have played this season. ... Jeremy Lamb came off the bench for the second straight game as coach Nate Bjorkgren stayed with McDermott in the starting lineup. Lamb had seven points in 19 minutes. ... Lamb began the game leading the team with a 96.6% on free throws. He had made 24 in a row before missing in the fourth.

Hawks: Rookie G Skylar Mays, coming off a 20-point performance in Friday’s loss to San Antonio, was the first player off the bench, replacing Reddish midway through the first. Mays finished with no points in nine minutes. ... Young failed to score 20 for the first time in his last 13 games. ... Danilo Gallinari began the game as the NBA’s leader in free throw percentage, but missed for the first time in 22 attempts at the end of the first. ... F De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery), G Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee fracture), G Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), Rajon Rondo (lower back pain) and G Tony Snell (right Achilles tenderness) were out.

LOOKING FOR A ROLE

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said rookie forward Onyeka Okongwu, the No. 6 overall draft pick, is progressing slowly after the cancellation of the NBA Summer League and a left foot injury that delayed his debut until last month. Okongwu, who did not play against the Pacers, is still trying to carve out a role.

“We’re not throwing him out there to be a rotational player right now,” Pierce said. “We’re throwing him out there mainly because we need a body and it does give him an opportunity to get his feet wet some.”

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Chicago on Monday.

Hawks: Visit the New York Knicks on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get around Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) as he brings the ball up during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) lays in a shot as Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) defends during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin (0) puts up a shot over Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson (14) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, drives to the basket around Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnel, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin (0) drives to the basket around Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill