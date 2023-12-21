McCreary's 19 lead Mercer over Thomas (GA) 98-75

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 19 points as Mercer beat Thomas (GA) 98-75 on Thursday.

McCreary added six rebounds for the Bears (6-6). David Thomas scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Jah Quinones finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jailin Lee led the way for the Night Hawk with 23 points. Thomas (GA) also got 16 points from Tyson Anderson. In addition, Jarvis Brown finished with 10 points.