McCreary's 18 lead Mercer over Chicago State 66-61

McCreary contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Bears (1-1). Carmody shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Jake Davis shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (0-2) with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Chicago State also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Jahsean Corbett. In addition, DeShawn Jean-Charles had 15 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Mercer's next game is Tuesday against Morehead State on the road, and Chicago State visits Southern Indiana on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.