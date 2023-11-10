McCreary's 18 lead Mercer over Chicago State 66-61

Led by Jalyn McCreary and Robby Carmody with 18 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the Chicago State Cougars 66-61 on Thursday night
Georgia News
17 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalyn McCreary and Robby Carmody had 18 points in Mercer's 66-61 victory against Chicago State on Thursday night.

McCreary contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Bears (1-1). Carmody shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Jake Davis shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (0-2) with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Chicago State also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Jahsean Corbett. In addition, DeShawn Jean-Charles had 15 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Mercer's next game is Tuesday against Morehead State on the road, and Chicago State visits Southern Indiana on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

