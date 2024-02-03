McCreary scores 30, Mercer beats VMI 90-69

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary's 30 points led Mercer past VMI 90-69 on Saturday.

McCreary had seven rebounds for the Bears (10-13, 3-7 Southern Conference). Alex Holt scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Caleb Hunter shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Taeshaud Jackson finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for the Keydets (4-19, 1-9). AJ Clark added 13 points and six rebounds for VMI. In addition, Brennan Watkins finished with 11 points and five assists.