Georgia News

McCreary scores 28 as Mercer defeats Furman 78-69

Led by Jalyn McCreary's 28 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the Furman Paladins 78-69 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary's 28 points helped Mercer defeat Furman 78-69 on Wednesday night.

McCreary added eight rebounds for the Bears (11-13, 4-7 Southern Conference). Caleb Hunter scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. David Thomas had nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Marcus Foster led the way for the Paladins (12-12, 6-5) with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Alex Williams added 15 points for Furman. Tyrese Hughey also had 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top