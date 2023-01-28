X
Dark Mode Toggle

McCreary scores 26 off the bench, Mercer tops Citadel 74-65

Georgia News
27 minutes ago
Jalyn McCreary’s 26 points off of the bench helped lead Mercer to a 74-65 victory over Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary's 26 points off of the bench helped lead Mercer to a 74-65 victory over Citadel on Saturday.

McCreary had 12 rebounds for the Bears (11-12, 4-6 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 13 points and Luis Hurtado had 10 points.

The Bulldogs (9-13, 4-6) were led in scoring by Stephen Clark, who finished with 18 points. AJ Smith added 12 points and Elijah Morgan finished with 11 points and two steals.

McCreary scored eight points in the first half and Mercer entered halftime up 30-29. The Bears took the lead for good with 7:49 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Hurtado to make it a 52-51 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash18h ago

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department

Cops: 2 charged in attack of KSU student who said he was called racial slur
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s protests over Memphis police brutality death stay peaceful so far
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s protests over Memphis police brutality death stay peaceful so far
1h ago

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
6h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
2h ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
6h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top