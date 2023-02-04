X
McCreary scores 22 as Mercer beats VMI 80-54

By The Associated Press
Led by Jalyn McCreary's 22 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the VMI Keydets 80-54

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary had 22 points in Mercer's 80-54 victory over VMI on Saturday.

McCreary added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bears (12-13, 5-7 Southern Conference). Braden Sparks scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Michael Zanoni recorded 13 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Tony Felder led the way for the Keydets (6-19, 1-11) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Asher Woods added 15 points for VMI. Tyler Houser also had six points.

Mercer took the lead with 9:50 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Sparks racking up 12 points. Mercer pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 27 points. They outscored VMI by 13 points in the final half, as McCreary led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Mercer hosts Samford while VMI hosts Furman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

