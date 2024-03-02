McCreary scores 21, propels Mercer to 82-75 victory over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 21 points and Mercer beat Furman 82-75 on Saturday.

McCreary added five rebounds for the Bears (15-16, 8-10 Southern Conference). David Thomas hit two 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and six assists. Caleb Hunter sank two 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Paladins (16-15, 10-8) were led by JP Pegues, who recorded 19 points and eight assists. Pjay Smith Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. In addition, Marcus Foster totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.