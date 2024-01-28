McCreary scores 15 to lead Mercer over UNC Greensboro 70-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 15 points as Mercer beat UNC Greensboro 70-64 on Saturday night.

McCreary shot 7 of 13 from the field for the Bears (9-12, 2-6 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. David Thomas was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bears broke a five-game skid.

The Spartans (15-6, 6-2) were led by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who posted 19 points and 16 rebounds. UNC Greensboro also got 15 points and two steals from Donovan Atwell. Keyshaun Langley also had 13 points.