McCreary scores 15 to lead Mercer over UNC Greensboro 70-64

Led by Jalyn McCreary's 15 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans 70-64
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 15 points as Mercer beat UNC Greensboro 70-64 on Saturday night.

McCreary shot 7 of 13 from the field for the Bears (9-12, 2-6 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. David Thomas was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bears broke a five-game skid.

The Spartans (15-6, 6-2) were led by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who posted 19 points and 16 rebounds. UNC Greensboro also got 15 points and two steals from Donovan Atwell. Keyshaun Langley also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

