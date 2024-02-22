McCreary leads with 25, Mercer defeats The Citadel 87-78

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary had 25 points in Mercer's 87-78 victory against The Citadel on Wednesday night.

McCreary was 11 of 17 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bears (13-15, 6-9 Southern Conference). Alex Holt scored 23 points, shooting 11 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line. Jalen Cobb was 6 of 9 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Elijah Morgan led the Bulldogs (10-18, 2-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. AJ Smith added 17 points for The Citadel. In addition, Madison Durr had 15 points and four assists.