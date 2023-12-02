McCray scores 32 as Jacksonville knocks off Georgia Southern 81-79

Robert McCray scored 32 points and his dunk with five seconds left sent Jacksonville past Georgia Southern for an 81-79 win
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 32 points and his dunk with five seconds left sent Jacksonville past Georgia Southern for an 81-79 win on Saturday.

McCray scored the Dolphins' last 10 points. Eugene Brown III missed a 3-pointer for Georgia Southern and McCray collected the miss to end it.

McCray added six rebounds for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Jarius Cook had 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

Tyren Moore led the way for the Eagles with 30 points. Jamar Franklin added 12 points for Georgia Southern. Eugene Brown III also had 11 points.

Jacksonville (6-2) travels to play UCF on Wednesday.

Georgia Southern (0-8) will try to get its first win when it visits North Florida on Dec. 9.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

