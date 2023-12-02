McCray scores 32 as Jacksonville knocks off Georgia Southern 81-79

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 32 points and his dunk with five seconds left sent Jacksonville past Georgia Southern for an 81-79 win on Saturday.

McCray scored the Dolphins' last 10 points. Eugene Brown III missed a 3-pointer for Georgia Southern and McCray collected the miss to end it.

McCray added six rebounds for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Jarius Cook had 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range).