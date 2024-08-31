McCown accounts for 4 TDs, leads UTSA over Kennesaw State 28-16 in Owls' first game as FBS member

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and UTSA beat Kennesaw State 28-16 on Saturday in the Owls' inaugural game as a Football Bowl Subdivision member.

Davis Bryson hit Carson Kent with a 25-yard touchdown pass to pull Kennesaw State to 21-16 with 9:23 to play. But Bryson fumbled the ball on the Owls' next possession and nine plays later McCown connected with Oscar Cardenas on a 3-yard TD toss with 3:52 remaining.

In the first half, McCown threw two short-yardage touchdown passes to Devin McCuin sandwiched between a 5-yard TD run. McCown finished 28-of-38 passing for 340 yards. McCuin had 11 catches for 79 yards.