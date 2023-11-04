McCloud throws 4 TD passes, runs for 2 TDs to lead JMU over Georgia State 42-14

Jordan McCloud accounted for six touchdowns to lead No. 23 James Madison to a 42-14 win over Georgia State

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By STAN AWTREY – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan McCloud accounted for six touchdowns to lead No. 23 James Madison to a 42-14 win over Georgia State on Saturday.

The senior quarterback completed 28 of 36 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 13 times for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes (9-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) extend their winning streak to 12 games, the fifth-longest in the FBS.

It was the third time in his career he threw four touchdown passes in a game.

Ty Son Lawton ran 18 times for 95 yards and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes. Elijah Sarratt caught eight passes for 87 yards and Zach Horton caught six passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Darren Grainger completed 10 of 19 passes for 82 yards and rushed 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia State (6-3, 3-3). James Madison limited Marcus Carroll, the Sun Belt's leading rusher, to 33 yards on 13 carries.

McCloud threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Taji Hudson on James Madison's first possession, but Georgia State tied the game on a 30-yard keeper by Grainger.

James Madison took a 14-7 lead into halftime on a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by McCloud.

The Dukes scored on their first possession of third quarter on a 7-yard pass from McCloud to Lawton, who was left open in the right flat when Georgia State sold on the blitz.

James Madison added three more second-half touchdowns, an 11-yard pass from McCloud to Zach Horton, a 1-yard run by McCloud, and a 3-yard pass from McCloud to Horton.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as US urges humanitarian pause11m ago

Credit: contributed

Fulton school district puts learning on wheels
12h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
9h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
2h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
2h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stackhouse has key late pick as No. 1 Georgia holds off No. 14 Missouri, 30-21
31m ago
King, Smith power Georgia Tech in 45-17 victory at Virginia
56m ago
Mercer uses 3 takeaways to keep The Citadel winless, 38-16
1h ago
Featured

Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
High school football state playoff brackets
9h ago
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top