McCloud throws 4 TD passes, runs for 2 TDs to lead JMU over Georgia State 42-14

The senior quarterback completed 28 of 36 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 13 times for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes (9-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) extend their winning streak to 12 games, the fifth-longest in the FBS.

It was the third time in his career he threw four touchdown passes in a game.

Ty Son Lawton ran 18 times for 95 yards and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes. Elijah Sarratt caught eight passes for 87 yards and Zach Horton caught six passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Darren Grainger completed 10 of 19 passes for 82 yards and rushed 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia State (6-3, 3-3). James Madison limited Marcus Carroll, the Sun Belt's leading rusher, to 33 yards on 13 carries.

McCloud threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Taji Hudson on James Madison's first possession, but Georgia State tied the game on a 30-yard keeper by Grainger.

James Madison took a 14-7 lead into halftime on a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by McCloud.

The Dukes scored on their first possession of third quarter on a 7-yard pass from McCloud to Lawton, who was left open in the right flat when Georgia State sold on the blitz.

James Madison added three more second-half touchdowns, an 11-yard pass from McCloud to Zach Horton, a 1-yard run by McCloud, and a 3-yard pass from McCloud to Horton.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

