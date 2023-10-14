McCloud, Black lead unbeaten James Madison to 41-13 win over Georgia Southern

Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes, Kaelon Black scored three times and unbeaten James Madison avenged a tough loss from last season with a 41-13 victory over Georgia Southern

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
30 minutes ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes, Kaelon Black scored three times and unbeaten James Madison avenged a tough loss from last season with a 41-13 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Dukes (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) were unbeaten and ranked No. 25 last year when they lost to the Eagles 45-38 on a late touchdown.

McCloud threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt and a 10-yarder to Black in the first quarter and Camden Wise added a pair of field goals for a 20-6 halftime lead. In a 21-point third quarter, McCloud threw a second TD pass to Black, who added a 20-yard rushing score.

Davis Brin was 31-of-52 passing for 271 yards and two of the Bulldogs' three interceptions, one of those picks made by Chauncey Logan, who had a game-leading 11 tackles.

The Eagles (4-2, 1-1) ran for just 64 yards against the nation's top rushing defense, which came in giving up only 38.6 yards per game on the ground.

JMU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Georgia Southern that went back to 1986.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI: Man wanted for shooting K-9 in Bartow fatally shot by officers in DeKalb
5h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest
22h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions for the Braves’ offseason
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions for the Braves’ offseason
2h ago

Credit: Ryan Aaron

FALL DINING GUIDE
Welcome to the best of comfort food in metro Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia loses tight end Brock Bowers to sprained left foot against Vandy
4m ago
Friday's Scores
15h ago
Murder suspect on the run after shooting at and injuring Georgia deputy, authorities say
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top