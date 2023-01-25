X
Dark Mode Toggle

McClendon to wear late teammate's number in Senior Bowl

Georgia News
6 hours ago
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl.

McClendon, who gave up his college eligibility to enter the NFL draft, accepted an invitation this week to play in the Feb. 4 all-star game at Mobile, Alabama.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy wrote on Twitter that McClendon will wear No. 77 in Willock's honor after donning No. 70 during his three years as a Georgia starter.

McClendon and Willock were both in a vehicle that crashed in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. McClendon sustained only minor injuries, but Willock was thrown from the vehicle and died the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, recruiting department employee Chandler LeCroy, also was killed. Another university employee was seriously injured.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks9h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
9h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
5h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
5h ago

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe
10h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
54m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
54m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
9h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
14h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top