McClatchy names Black woman executive editor of Miami Herald

During her 30-year career, Richardson has worked at the Charlottesville Observer, Florida Times-Union, and Lexington Herald-Leader. She has spent the last 15 years in Atlanta, where she served as the newspaper's digital managing editor before her promotion in 2018 to senior managing editor.

Richardson succeeds Aminda Marqués González, who last month ended a 10-year run as the Miami Herald’s executive editor to join book publishing company Simon & Schuster.

She plans to use her digital experience to help accelerate the Miami Herald’s online transformation.

Richardson is a single mother, raising an adopted 8-year-old daughter.

Roberts and Miami Herald President Nancy A. Meyer wrote in an email to the staff that Richardson's hiring is an “important milestone” for the paper.

“I don’t take that lightly,” Richardson said. “It means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family. It means a lot to my ancestors. I’ll step into those shoes and work hard.”