McCarthy faces choices as GOP divides over Cheney, Greene

But pro-Trump forces in and out of Washington remain powerful. John Fredericks, who led Trump’s Virginia campaigns in 2016 and 2020, warned that there would be party primaries against Cheney defenders.

“We’ve got millions and millions of woke, motivated, America-first Trump voters that believe in the movement,” Fredericks said. “If you’re going to keep Liz Cheney in leadership, there’s no party.”

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., a leader of the effort to oust Cheney, says he has enough support to succeed.

“She's brought this on herself,” Rosendale said. He said Cheney, who was joined by only nine other Republicans in backing impeachment, was wrong to not forewarn colleagues about her decision.

House Republicans planned a meeting for Wednesday, when Cheney’s fate as leader could be decided. McCarthy, R-Calif., was also expected to talk privately this week with Greene, and a House vote on a Democratic-led move to strip her of committee assignments could occur Wednesday.

Greene, who has suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, could be hoaxes, was selected to serve on the House education and budget committees. Democrats told McCarthy this week that if he didn't remove Greene from her committees, the House would vote to do so, according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

Republicans say that GOP members would unite against a Democratic move to remove Greene from her committee assignments and that such an effort would help Greene cast herself as a victim of partisan Democrats.

As if to illustrate that point, Greene herself tweeted fundraising appeals Tuesday that said, “With your support, the Democrat mob can’t cancel me,” beneath a picture of herself standing with Trump.

Democrats say they think some Republicans will support ousting Green from committees and that a House vote will make McCarthy look weak and further erode GOP support among moderate suburban voters.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched a $500,000 ad campaign Tuesday aimed at eight Republicans, including McCarthy. The ads attempt to tie them to Greene and other adherents of QAnon, which focuses on the false belief that top Democrats are involved in child sex trafficking and cannibalism, with a narrator who says each targeted GOP lawmaker “stood with Trump and the lies.”

The handling of Greene and Cheney presented a tricky balancing act for McCarthy, whose aides did not return messages seeking comment.

Penalizing Cheney for what McConnell called a “vote of conscience” on impeachment would be awkward without also punishing Greene, who has used social media to show support for violence against Democrats and baseless QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy theories. Action against either risked angering the GOP's numerous Trump supporters or its more traditional conservative backers.

“You can’t do the normal political song and dance and appease this side slightly and appease that side slightly,” said former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., who lost a 2018 party primary after clashing with Trump. “The whole nature of the Trump phenomenon is there is no appeasement.”

McCarthy has said he supports Cheney but also has “concerns,” leaving his stance on her unclear.

McConnell, R-Ky., McCarthy's counterpart across the Capitol and Washington's most powerful Republican, weighed in this week to support Cheney and condemn Greene. McConnell called Cheney "a leader with deep convictions and courage," and, without mentioning Greene's name, he called her "loony lies" a "cancer" on the GOP.

McConnell reiterated his remarks about Greene during a Senate GOP virtual lunch Tuesday and no one spoke up in her defense, according to a Republican who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private call.

McConnell’s strong words could put pressure on McCarthy, who has been more cautious in his dealings with both lawmakers.

The guarded McConnell usually avoids delving into House affairs. His remarks suggest concerns about letting the GOP’s most pro-Trump, hardest-right factions gain too much sway in the party.

McConnell was not alone. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who's been trying to combat the GOP's pro-Trump wing, said he favored removing Greene from her committees, saying Republicans must "take a stand to disavow" her.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a Trump critic and the GOP 2012 presidential nominee, said Republicans must “separate ourselves from the people that are the wacky weeds."

___

Peoples reported from New York. AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report from Washington.

In this Jan. 4, 2021, photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, stands with other GOP freshmen during an event at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is calling the far-right Georgia Republican's embrace of conspiracy theories and "loony lies" a "cancer for the Republican Party." House Democrats are mounting an effort to formally rebuke Greene, who has a history of making racist remarks, promoting conspiracy theories and endorsing violence directed at Democrats. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite