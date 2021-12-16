McCadden carries Georgia Southern over Campbell 69-66

Kamari Brown had 16 points for Georgia Southern (6-4), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Tre Cobbs added 10 points.

The Eagles led by eight, 69-61, with 28 seconds left and held on through a Messiah Thompson 3-pointer and a Jesus Carralero layup. Austin McCullough stole the ball but missed a potentially game-tying 3 with four seconds to go.