McCadden carries Georgia Southern over Campbell 69-66

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Elijah McCadden registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Georgia Southern edged past Campbell 69-66

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Elijah McCadden had 17 points and eight rebounds as Georgia Southern narrowly beat Campbell 69-66 on Wednesday night.

Kamari Brown had 16 points for Georgia Southern (6-4), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Tre Cobbs added 10 points.

The Eagles led by eight, 69-61, with 28 seconds left and held on through a Messiah Thompson 3-pointer and a Jesus Carralero layup. Austin McCullough stole the ball but missed a potentially game-tying 3 with four seconds to go.

Carralero had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Camels (7-3). Jordan Whitfield added 14 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

