McBride's career-best 4 TDs help UAB beat Georgia Southern

McBride's scoring runs of 1 and 31 yards in the first half helped build a 21-0 lead. He added a 27-yard score in the fourth to make it 28-14 and a 4-yarder with 4:46 left to cap the scoring.

Dylan Hopkins passed for 125 yards and a touchdown for UAB (2-1). The UAB defense intercepted Kyle Vantrease three times — with one apiece from Jaylen Key, Tyler Taylor and Keondre Swoopes. Key returned his interception 45 yards.