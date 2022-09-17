ajc logo
McBride's career-best 4 TDs help UAB beat Georgia Southern

Georgia News
7 hours ago
DeWayne McBride set career highs with 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead UAB past Georgia Southern 35-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride set career highs with 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead UAB past Georgia Southern 35-21 on Saturday.

McBride's scoring runs of 1 and 31 yards in the first half helped build a 21-0 lead. He added a 27-yard score in the fourth to make it 28-14 and a 4-yarder with 4:46 left to cap the scoring.

Dylan Hopkins passed for 125 yards and a touchdown for UAB (2-1). The UAB defense intercepted Kyle Vantrease three times — with one apiece from Jaylen Key, Tyler Taylor and Keondre Swoopes. Key returned his interception 45 yards.

Vantrease finished 24-of-50 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (2-1). Jalen White rushed for two touchdowns, including a career-high 71-yarder.

