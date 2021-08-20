Mayors slam Georgia governor's move to limit virus measures

“Local governments will not be able to force businesses to be the city’s mask police, the vaccine police or any other burdensome restriction that will only lead to employees being let go, revenue tanking and businesses closing their doors,” Kemp said at a news conference announcing the order.

In their letter, the mayors shot back that they understood the importance of maintaining prosperous small businesses, but businesses had asked them to ensure that customers and workers can be safe. The four mayors are Atlanta's Keisha Lance Bottoms, Savannah's Van Johnson, Athens-Clarke County's Kelly Girtz and Augusta-Richmond County's Hardie Davis.

It wasn't clear that the governor's order would have any effect on mask mandates currently in effect in Atlanta, Savannah and Athens.

The mayors nonetheless defended masks as “necessary” during the latest surge and said their efficacy in keeping people safe has been “well documented.”

“Asking others to mask is no different than asking motorists to stop at a red light or asking residents to keep a dog on a leash at the park,” they said. “It is the neighborly approach that we were all raised to follow.”

The recent explosion of COVID cases in Georgia has been fueled by the delta variant of the virus among people who are unvaccinated. Between January and Aug. 17, less than 20,000 of the more than 4.3 million people in Georgia who are fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID, according to the state Department of Public Health. Less than 200 of them have been hospitalized due to COVID.

Statewide, nearly 5,000 patients are now hospitalized with COVID and nearly 90 percent of ICU beds are full. Only 42 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated, well below the national average.

Hospitals have encouraged ambulances to take patients elsewhere for quicker treatment and they have put off elective procedures.

Northeast Georgia Health System has set up tents at its Gainesville and Braselton locations to add capacity for emergency care, and staff have had to see patients in ambulances because of a lack of space.

Kemp has pledged an additional $125 million for hospital staffing, but he has repeatedly expressed opposition to mask or vaccine mandates.

