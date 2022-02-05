Mayor: No bids for Georgia 'Old South' restaurant

The now-defunct restaurant became a popular dining destination starting in the mid-1900s. Its guests included sports icons Jack Dempsey and Ty Cobb and Hollywood star Doris Day. Former President Jimmy Carter stopped at the cabin during his campaigns.

But it also embraced an “Old South” decor and theme that was adopted by other restaurants, the AJC has previously reported.

According to news reports, Black youths hired as servers wore wooden menu boards around their necks and danced on table tops, and the walls had framed advertisements for slaves. Williams sat on the front porch in a faded dress and headwrap telling customers about her days as a slave, though she never was a slave, according to the AJC.

Smyrna officials have blasted “the caricature and overt indignity of the theme of the establishment that was Aunt Fanny’s Cabin.” Norton said he didn't think preserving the cabin was a way to honor Williams.

“This is not some cancel culture moment trying to erase our history,” he said.