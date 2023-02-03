Mayor: Jackson-Ransom, former Atlanta first lady, has died

The Rev. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center, said on social media that Jackson-Ransom was one of her biggest supporters during her early years leading the Atlanta institution.

“She was my cheerleader and extended unwavering support during some of my most challenging moments,” said King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. “We would often have conversations about how I should show up in various spaces; she sowed seeds of wisdom and guidance into me that I will forever cultivate.”

Funeral information was not immediately available.