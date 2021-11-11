Mayor accused of stealing federal funds waives indictment

Also charged with conspiracy is 60-year-old Lania Boone, a bookkeeper for the company hired by Stonecrest to distribute its federal relief funds. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Boone is the wife of Clarence Boone, the city's former economic development director who was fired as a result of investigations into the city's relief program.

The charges allege Lary created three companies — Visit Us, Battleground Media and Real Estate Management Consultants — and asked businesses and churches that got parts of Stonecrest's $6.2 million in coronavirus relief money to give portions of their payments to the entities for what he represented were tourism promotion, advertising and rent assistance.

However, prosecutors say Lary pocketed $650,000. They say he used some of the money to pay off the $108,000 mortgage on his lake house, and other funds to pay back taxes. Prosecutors allege Lary paid Boone $7,600 to cover her child's college tuition, room and board.

"Instead of providing aid to Stonecrest’s deserving citizens, Lary allegedly diverted funds for his own use, including to pay off his taxes and the mortgage on his lakefront home.” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in a statement.

It's unclear if or when Lary will resign as mayor of Stonecrest, which he has led since the southeast DeKalb city was incorporated in 2017.

"My attorney and I are in the process of negotiating with the city of Stonecrest," Lary told WSB-TV. He said he's seeking a settlement with the city.

Lary said he's being treated for a third bout of prostate cancer. He's free on bail.

An internal Stonecrest investigation found evidence of poor record keeping, misuse and the kickback scheme in Stonecrest’s program to distribute funds it received last year from the federal CARES Act program. The report found employees entered contracts and distributed funds without necessary approval from the City Council or city manager. Several employees were fired or replaced.

Lary repeatedly denied wrongdoing even as he came under fire from the City Council and state lawmakers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports prosecutors said Lary helped decided where the relief funds were directed, including an unsolicited $150,000 grant award to his church.

State Sen. Emanuel Jones, a Decatur Democrat, renewed his call for Lary to be removed from office.

“It’s critical that we get him out of office. I’m hearing that he has no intention of stepping down,” Jones told the newspaper.

Jones said he's asked Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend Lary if he doesn't resign immediately. State law allows the governor to appoint a special commission to recommend suspensions for public officials indicted on felony charges.

Stonecrest City Council members said they expect little disruption because the city earlier this year adopted a council-manager government, rendering the mayor's role largely ceremonial.