Max Shulga's 29 points help VCU knock off Georgia Southern 89-54

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 29 points and VCU beat Georgia Southern 89-54 on Wednesday night.

Shulga shot 7 for 10 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rams (7-2). Phillip Russell scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Alphonzo Billups III had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Eren Banks finished with 13 points and two steals for the Eagles (5-4).