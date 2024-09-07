Max Fried dominates for wild card-contending Braves in 3-1 win over Blue Jays

It marked the 25th straight game Atlanta pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer, the longest such streak in baseball this season and the longest in Braves franchise history.

Raisel Iglesias pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 31st save in 34 opportunities, extending his scoreless streak to 24 1/3 innings.

The Braves got out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. Jarred Kelenic, Gio Urshela and Michael Harris II had RBI singles.

This was Atlanta's first win against Toronto since Aug. 6, 2020. The Blue Jays previously held a nine-game winning streak against the Braves, including a sweep of Atlanta in 2021.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (12-11) gave up three runs and six hits in six innings while walking three and striking out five. Prior to the loss, Gausman held the mark for fourth lowest ERA on the road in the AL this season at 2.52.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drove in Toronto's only run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Bo Bichette (calf strain) is set to join Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday for a rehab stint before returning to the Toronto lineup.

Braves: INF Whit Merrifield returned to the lineup Friday after missing two games due to a concussion from taking a pitch to the back of the head, but left the game early after fouling a ball off of his left foot.

UP NEXT

Braves rookie RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69) will start against Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (14-9, 3.59).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP