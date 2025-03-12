Georgia News
Georgia News

Matthews scores 23, Florida A&M beats Prairie View A&M 75-66 in 1st round of SWAC tourney

Led by Milton Matthews' 23 points, the Florida A&M Rattlers defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 75-66 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Milton Matthews had 23 points in Florida A&M's 75-66 win against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday in an opening-round game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Rattlers (14-16) advance to face No. 2-seed Jackson State on Wednesday.

Matthews shot 8 for 16 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for Rattlers (14-16). Kaleb Washington scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Jordan Chatman shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Marcel Bryant led the way for the 10th-seeded Panthers (5-27) with 19 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Prairie View A&M also got 19 points from Tanahj Pettway. Zaakir Sawyer also had nine points.

Matthews scored eight points in the first half and Florida A&M went into the break trailing 32-23.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Wheeler's Colben Landrew (3) drives against Newton's RJ Wilson (15) during the first half of the GHSA Boys 6A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 6A boys: Wheeler turns back determined Newton to win 10th state title

No. 1 Auburn falls 83-72 to No. 22 Texas A&M behind Zhuric Phelps' 19 points

No. 8 Michigan State tops No. 17 Michigan 79-62, winning the 18-school Big Ten title by 3 games

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

11m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.