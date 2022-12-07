Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

The likelihood of Hatchett's appointment was telegraphed when he didn't run for a House Republican leadership position. He's the outgoing whip of the Republican caucus. Hatchett was one of the first top Republicans to get behind Jon Burns' candidacy to become speaker in January. The House GOP, which will hold a majority of 101 out of 180 seats, nominated Burns last month to become the next speaker. The Newington Republican is likely to be elected on Jan. 9.

Lawmakers each year amend the current budget then write a new one for the next budget year. They'll have an accumulated $6.6 billion surplus to spend on programs or give back to taxpayers. This year's budget is on track to run an additional surplus. Gov. Brian Kemp promised to give back a $1 billion income tax rebate and $1 billion in property tax breaks during the Republican's reelection campaign. But plans for the rest of the money remain unclear.