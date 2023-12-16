Matt Carpenter acquired by Braves in multiplayer trade with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter was acquired by the Atlanta Braves along with left-hander Ray Kerr and cash from the San Diego Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell.

A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022 when took advantage of the right-field short porch and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs. He played for the Yankees from May 26 to Aug. 8, when he broke his left foot with a foul ball. He returned for the postseason and went 1 for 12 with nine strikeouts.

Carpenter signed a $12 million, two-year contract with the Padres that included a $5.5 million player option for 2024. He hit .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs, but had just 50 at-bats from July 1 on. Carpenter didn't play after Sept. 10 because of right elbow inflammation.