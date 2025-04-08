Masters week arrives as all eyes turn to Augusta National

Prize money: TBA ($20 million in 2024). Winner's share: TBA ($3.6 million in 2024).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Race to Dubai leader: Laurie Canter.

Notes: The 89th edition of the Masters has a 95-player field, the smallest of the majors but the most at Augusta in 10 years. ... Tiger Woods is missing the Masters for the first time since 2021 because of a ruptured Achilles tendon. ... Scottie Scheffler is going for a third green jacket in four years. Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966) is the only player to win that many so quickly. ... Scheffler has come to the 18th green leading by at least four shots in each of his two wins. ... Rory McIlroy needs to win the Masters to be the sixth player with the career Grand Slam. He has gone 11 years without winning a major. ... The field has players from 26 countries and territories, the most ever for the Masters. ... Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among 12 players from LIV Golf in the field. ... Bernhard Langer, who won in 1985 and 1993, is playing the Masters for the final time.

Next year's dates: April 9-12.

Online: https://www.masters.com/index.html

___

PGA Tour

Last week: Brian Harman won the Valero Texas Open.

Next week: RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

Last week: Madelene Sagstrom won the T-Mobile Match Play.

Next week: JM Eagle Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Angel Yin.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

European tour

Last tournament: Eugenio Chacarra won the Hero Indian Open.

Next week: Volvo China Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Laurie Canter.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV Golf League

Last week: Marc Leishman won LIV Golf Doral.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Mexico City on April 25-27.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Angel Cabrera won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Classic on April 25-27.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Jeremy Gandon won the Club Car Championship.

Next week: Lecom Suncoast Classic.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Token Homemate Cup, Token Tado CC (Nagoya), Mie, Japan. Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: UAE Challenge, Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Previous winner: Rasmus Neergaard Peterson. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Investec South Africa Women's Open, Erinvale Country and Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Manon De Roey. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: Vusi Ngubeni Tournament, Soweto CC, Soweto, South Africa. Defending champion: Thabang Simon. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Fujifilm Studio Alice Ladies Open, Ishizaka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Abe. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: iM Financial Group Open, Golfzon County CC, Yeongcheon, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf