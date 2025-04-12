Masters starting times for the third round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Starting times Saturday for the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club (all times EDT):
9:50 a.m. — Tom Kim
10 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth
10:10 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman
10:20 a.m. — Danny Willett, J.T. Poston
10:30 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson
10:40 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
10:50 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun
11:10 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
11:20 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An
11:30 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
11:40 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
11:50 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
Noon — Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger
12:10 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Max Homa
12:30 p.m. — Harris English, Min Woo Lee
12:40 p.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria
12:50 p.m. — Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
1 p.m. — Davis Riley, Michael Kim
1:10 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
1:30 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
1:50 p.m. — Jason Day, Sungjae Im
2 p.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland
2:10 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton
2:20 p.m. — Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry
2:30 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
2:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
