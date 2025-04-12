Georgia News
Masters starting times for the third round

Starting times for the third round of the Masters
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Starting times Saturday for the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club (all times EDT):

9:50 a.m. — Tom Kim

10 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth

10:10 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman

10:20 a.m. — Danny Willett, J.T. Poston

10:30 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson

10:40 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia

10:50 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun

11:10 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An

11:30 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

11:40 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

11:50 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

Noon — Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger

12:10 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Max Homa

12:30 p.m. — Harris English, Min Woo Lee

12:40 p.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria

12:50 p.m. — Brian Harman, Bubba Watson

1 p.m. — Davis Riley, Michael Kim

1:10 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1:30 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 p.m. — Jason Day, Sungjae Im

2 p.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland

2:10 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton

2:20 p.m. — Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry

2:30 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners

2:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

