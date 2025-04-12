Georgia News
Masters starting times for the final round

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after making a putt on the 14th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Starting times Sunday for the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club (all times EDT):

9:40 a.m. — Brian Campbell

9:50 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia

10 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

10:10 a.m. — Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun

10:20 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

10:30 a.m. — Danny Willett, J.T. Poston

10:40 a.m. — Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

11 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

11:10 a.m. — Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 a.m. — Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood

11:30 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson

11:40 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala

11:50 a.m. — Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

Noon — Maverick McNealy, Harris English

12:20 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm

12:30 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:40 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman

12:50 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty

1 p.m. — Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge

1:10 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:20 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Max Homa

1:40 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Xander Schauffele

1:50 p.m. — Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

2 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

2:10 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Jason Day

2:20 p.m. — Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

2:30 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the 13th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

