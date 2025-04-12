Masters starting times for the final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Starting times Sunday for the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club (all times EDT):
9:40 a.m. — Brian Campbell
9:50 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
10 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
10:10 a.m. — Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun
10:20 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
10:30 a.m. — Danny Willett, J.T. Poston
10:40 a.m. — Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
11 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
11:10 a.m. — Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel
11:20 a.m. — Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood
11:30 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson
11:40 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
11:50 a.m. — Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
Noon — Maverick McNealy, Harris English
12:20 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm
12:30 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard
12:40 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
12:50 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty
1 p.m. — Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge
1:10 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
1:20 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Max Homa
1:40 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Xander Schauffele
1:50 p.m. — Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
2 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
2:10 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Jason Day
2:20 p.m. — Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
2:30 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau
___ AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.
These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub
According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say
‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says