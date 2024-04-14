Masters Latest: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wins 2nd Masters by 4 shots over Ludvig Aberg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The latest from the final round Sunday at the Masters:

Scheffler wins second Masters title by 4 shots

Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters in three years Sunday, shooting a brilliant 4-under 68 to pull away from a trio of challengers on the back nine and finish 11 under for the championship.

Ludvig Aberg, making his Masters debut, was second at 7 under. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for third at 4 under.

The 27-year-old Scheffler was tied with Aberg, Homa and Morikawa while playing the eighth hole, but he responded with three straight birdies. The others began to falter, and Scheffler cruised from there to another drama-free green jacket.

Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship earlier this year, and the Masters gives him a third win in his last four starts. The other? Scheffler finished short putt to finish second at the Houston Open.

Now, he has a second green jacket to take home to his wife, Meredith, who is expecting their first child at the end of April.

___

Scheffler takes three-shot lead on back nine, eyeing second green jacket

Scottie Scheffler ripped off three consecutive birdies around the turn at the Masters before bogeying No. 11, giving him a three-shot advantage on Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg with eight holes standing in front of him and a second green jacket.

Scheffler made a nice putt at the eighth, then stuck his approach to a couple of feet for a tap-in at the ninth.

The world’s top-ranked player, who is widely considered the best ball-striker in the game, then gave himself another good look at the 10th and got that putt to go to reach 9 under for the championship.

Aberg will be falling back soon. He dunked his second shot at No. 11 in the water left of the green.

___

Ludvig Aberg making a name for himself at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler is the 2022 Masters champ and world No. 1.

Collin Morikawa has won a couple of majors. Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, the Olympic gold medalist, might be the best two players without a major. Then there’s Ludvig Aberg, the 24-year-old Swede making his Masters debut.

Many casual fans might not have heard of him, even though he’s ranked ninth in the world after a string of top-10s that includes a second at Pebble Beach.

So here’s a reason to root for him: He’s just like us.

“Golf stresses me out. It does,” Aberg said, probably eliciting a knowing nod from amateurs everywhere. “I think there’s a lot of things that stress me out. I’m just pretty good at managing it, I guess.”

He’ll need to be really good. He’s just two shots off the lead with 13 holes left in the Masters.

___

Tiger Woods says he will play in the remaining 3 majors

Tiger Woods says he intends to play in golf’s other three majors.

“I’m going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla and Troon, but that’s kind of the game plan,” Woods said after finishing 16-over par, his worst tournament score over a career that spans three decades.

Next up is the PGA Championship that will be played at Valhalla Country Club May 16-19.

Then comes the U.S. Open in Pinehurst No. 2 on June 13-16 and the British Open at Royal Troon on July 18-21.

___

Tiger Woods finishes with worst tournament score ever

Tiger Woods finished the Masters on Sunday with a 16-over 304, his highest 72-hole score in a career that spans three decades.

Woods’ previous high was 302 at the Memorial in 2015 following a career-worst 85 in the third round. He has only failed to break 300 one other time at the Masters was two years ago when he shot 78-78 on the weekend and finished at 301.

All of that hardly mattered to the crowd.

The 48-year-old Woods, who is still dealing with the effects of numerous surgeries that have impacted his body and limited his playing time on the PGA Tour, received a huge roar from the crowd as he pitched close to the hole on No. 18 and made par. ___

Kim and Kitayama prove there are low scores to be had in final round

Tom Kim and Kurt Kitayama proved to the leaders heading out later Sunday that there are low scores to be had at Augusta National today.

Both of them bounced back from dismal third rounds in spectacular fashion, combining to go 10 under on Sunday.

Kim shot 77 on Saturday before making eight birdies on his way to a final-round 66. Kitayama’s turnaround was even more pronounced. He followed up an 82 with a 68 that was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 second, an improvement of 14 shots — nearly one per hole.

Augusta National was sideswiped by a storm Thursday that delayed the start of the Masters by 2 1/2 hours. Winds gusting to 45 mph on Friday made play miserable. But it was warm, sunny and ideal for the final round on Sunday.

___

Rahm holes from fairway in otherwise forgettable Masters

It's been a forgettable Masters for defending champion Jon Rahm.

But one swing will leave him with a fond memory.

On the seventh hole, Rahm drove his tee shot into the trees right of the fairway and had to punch out. He made up for his mistake by sinking a wedge from 80 yards for a birdie, dropping his score on the day to 2 under though he remained 10 strokes off the lead.

___

Tiger Woods acknowledges Verne Lundquist, who is calling his final Masters

Tiger Woods and Verne Lundquist will always share a connection at Augusta National.

It was only appropriate that they shared a moment at the Lundquist’s final Masters.

At the 16th hole, where Woods made a memorable chip-in at the 2005 Masters on the way to his fourth of five green jackets, the golfer stopped to shake Lundquist’s hand and exchange a few words after tapping in for par.

The 83-year-old Lundquist is retiring after calling the Masters for CBS for the 40th time.

His decision to step away has rekindled memories of his epic call of Woods’ chip-in nearly two decades ago, when Lundquist bellowed, “In your life have you seen anything like that?!”

___

DeChambeau, Smith carrying the LIV banner on final day

Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith are carrying the LIV banner on the final day of the Masters.

DeChambeau, who held at least a share of the lead through the first two rounds, endured a messy 3-over 75 on Saturday that dropped him four strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler with a 3-under score through 54 holes.

Smith was six shots off the pace, the only other LIV golfer with a realistic chance at making a run for the title at Augusta National.

The upstart tour, which has shaken the world of golf by doling out huge contracts to lure a host of big-name players away from the PGA Tour, had 13 players in the Masters field. Eight of them made the cut, including defending Masters champion Jon Rahm.

___

Tiger Woods makes triple bogey on hole No. 5

Tiger Woods continues to struggle at the Masters.

In his 100th round at Augusta National, Woods started the day par, birdie, bogey, par before running into major problems on the fifth hole. He took an unplayable shot off the tee and was driven back to the tee on a golf cart to re-hit.

Woods finished with a triple-bogey 7 on the fifth and is now 4 over for the day and 15 over for the tournament.

___

Shipley can’t accept prize money, but Ohio State golfer could be cashing in

Neal Shipley is probably driving up his NIL value at the Masters.

The amateur golfer from Ohio State has been able to profit the last few years from his name, image and likeness after the NCAA began allowing college athletes to make money.

Shipley said this week he has a good group of backers back in Columbus, and they’ve been invaluable. As an amateur, Shipley cannot accept prize money from tournaments, and playing majors such as the Masters and U.S. Open is expensive. Housing alone for a week can cost thousands.

Those backers are getting their money’s worth this week.

Shipley is the only amateur to make the cut, and he found himself playing his final round Sunday with Tiger Woods, where TV cameras followed every shot along with thousands of patrons.

Shipley plans to play the U.S. Open in June as an amateur before deciding whether to turn pro.

___

Bryson DeChambeau trying to win the Masters and prove he has changed

Bryson DeChambeau was once so arrogant that he called Augusta National a par-67 course because of his power. But he has matured a bit over the years, and that maturity has been on full display at the Masters this week.

The former low amateur at the event is seeking his first green jacket, and he’s put himself in position not by overpowering the course but by working with it. He has been patient. He has taken only calculated risks. And his putting has been sublime, which is usually the most important thing on the fast, undulating greens of Augusta National.

As for that “par-67” comment from 2020, DeChambeau said this week: “You know, you mess up. I’m not a perfect person. Everybody messes up. You learn from your mistake, and that was definitely one.”

___

Verne Lundquist will sign off one last time from the Masters on Sunday

The 83-year-old Verne Lundquist is retiring after 40 years having spent a week in early April at Augusta National. He had pulled back from calling football and basketball games over the years, but he remained a fixture at the Masters.

"Yes, sir!" Lundquist proclaimed when Jack Nicklaus pulled ahead with a birdie on the 17th hole on his way to winning in 1986. And when Tiger Woods hit that pitch on the 16th green in 2005, which rolled down the hill and hung on the cup before falling, Lundquist said, "In your life have you seen anything like that?"

Most had not. Nor had they heard a call that memorable, either.

___

Final round begins with Scheffler chasing second Masters' green jacket

The final round of the Masters is underway at warm, sunny Augusta National, where Scottie Scheffler has a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and a two-shot advantage on Max Homa as he chases a second green jacket.

Morikawa is trying to win the third leg of the career grand slam. Homa is trying to win his first major championship.

Tiger Woods is in the third pairing off after shooting his worst round in a major, a 10-over 82 on Saturday. He is playing his 100th round at the Masters with Neal Shipley, the only amateur to make the cut this year.

The fierce winds that made Friday such a grind are gone now. But temps are expected to hit the mid-80s, and a golf course that is already playing firm and fast could become even tougher as the day wears on and it dries out even more.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP