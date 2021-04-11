Masters Glance

UNLUCKY 13: Justin Thomas fell from contention with a triple-bogey 8 at the 13th hole, where he chunked one into Rae's Creek, took a penalty and three-putted from 35 feet.

CANADIAN ACE: Corey Conners became the second player to make a hole-in-one this weeks, acing No. 6 with a 180-yard shot. Tommy Fleetwood knocked one in at the 16th hole Thursday.

KEY STATISTIC: Matsuyama has gone 20 consecutive holes since his last bogey at No. 16 on Friday.

NOTEWORTHY: Matsuyama is the first Japanese player to lead after any round at the Masters and also is trying to become the first male player from his country to win one of golf’s major championships.

RAIN DELAY: Play has halted for 78 minutes in the afternoon when thunderstorms rumbled through the Augusta area.

QUOTEWORTHY: “After the horn blew for the restart, I hit almost every shot exactly like I wanted to." — Matsuyama, who played the final four holes at 4 under.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

