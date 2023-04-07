X

Masters at a glance

Georgia News
4 hours ago
Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the Masters on Friday (all times EDT):

LEADING: Brooks Koepka was bogey-free for a 5-under 67 and led by four among players who finished the second round.

TRAILING: U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett had another 68 and was four behind.

PENDING: Jon Rahm was three behind through nine holes when storms suspended play. Viktor Hovland was six shots behind through 10 holes. The second round was to resume at 8 a.m. Saturday.

TOPPLING: Gusts toppled three pine trees near the 17th tee, crashing near spectators. Augusta National said no one was injured.

LEAVING?: Rory McIlroy shot a 77 and was at 5-over 149, making it likely he would miss the cut unless the scores get higher when play resumes Saturday.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods was right not the cut line (2 over) through 11 holes. He has never missed the cut at the Masters a professional. If he makes the cut, it will tie the Masters record for 23 made cuts in a row.

AMATEUR HOUR: Bennett was at 8-under 136, the lowest 36-hole by an amateur at the Masters since Ken Venturi in 1956.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Koepka hit 3-iron to 15 feet for eagle on the par-5 eighth hole. He played the par 5s in 5-under par.

NOTEWORTHY: This is the third time Koepka has been at 12-under par through 36 holes in a major championship. He other two were the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship. He won both.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It seemed like if he was not winning, he was in the top five of every major there for a couple of years. He’s definitely back in that form right now.” — Gary Woodland on Brooks Koepka.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 8 a.m. until completion of second round (ESPN); 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

