Masters at a glance

AMATEUR HOUR: Sam Bennett was the only amateur to make the cut, but shot 76-74 over the weekend and failed to earn a exemption to next year's tournament after finishing tied for 16th.

ROUND OF THE DAY: At 52, Phil Mickelson matched his best round ever at the Masters (Round 1, 1996) and became the oldest player to finish as the runner-up at the Masters. The previous mark was held by Raymond Floyd, who finished second in 1992 at 49.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rahm hit an 8-iron to within 4 feet at the 14th hole to set up a birdie putt and take a four-shot lead, all but ensuring his first Masters title.

NOTEWORTHY: Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson both had 21 birdies for the tournament — combining for 17 on Sunday as playing partners — but neither could catch Rahm.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Obviously we all dream of things like this as players, and you try to visualize what it’s going to be like and what it’s going to feel like. And when I hit that third shot on the green, and I could tell it was close by the crowd’s reaction, just the wave of emotion of so many things just overtook me. Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole..” — Rahm on winning the Masters.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports