Masters at a glance

Georgia News
2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the Masters on Sunday (all times EDT):

WINNING: Jon Rahm posted a four-shot victory over LIV Golf players Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for his second major championship. He became the fourth Spaniard to win a green jacket, joining Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983), Jose Maria Olazabal (1994, 1999) and Sergio Garcia (2017).

COLLAPSING: Koepka began the final round with a two-stroke lead, but shot 75 and went 22 straight holes on Sunday — including the completion of the weather-delayed third round — without a birdie to squander a chance to capture his fifth major.

LENGTHENING: Augusta National pushed the tee box back 35 yards at No. 13 this year, and it went from being the easiest par 5 on the course in 2022 to the toughest this year with an average score of 4.73. Despite the added length, there were still eight eagles at the hole.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods withdrew Sunday morning after hobbling noticeably in cold, rainy conditions the previous day. He was last among the players who made the cut at 9 over when he said he couldn't continue after reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.

AMATEUR HOUR: Sam Bennett was the only amateur to make the cut, but shot 76-74 over the weekend and failed to earn a exemption to next year's tournament after finishing tied for 16th.

ROUND OF THE DAY: At 52, Phil Mickelson matched his best round ever at the Masters (Round 1, 1996) and became the oldest player to finish as the runner-up at the Masters. The previous mark was held by Raymond Floyd, who finished second in 1992 at 49.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rahm hit an 8-iron to within 4 feet at the 14th hole to set up a birdie putt and take a four-shot lead, all but ensuring his first Masters title.

NOTEWORTHY: Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson both had 21 birdies for the tournament — combining for 17 on Sunday as playing partners — but neither could catch Rahm.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Obviously we all dream of things like this as players, and you try to visualize what it’s going to be like and what it’s going to feel like. And when I hit that third shot on the green, and I could tell it was close by the crowd’s reaction, just the wave of emotion of so many things just overtook me. Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole..” — Rahm on winning the Masters.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

