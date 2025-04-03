Breaking: MARTA to start Five Points Station renovation in May
MASTERS '25: Yardage and par for Augusta National

The Augusta National scorecard for the Masters
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 89th Masters Tournament to be played April 10-13:

Hole Par Yards

1 4 445

2 5 585

3 4 350

4 3 240

5 4 495

6 3 180

7 4 450

8 5 570

9 4 460

Out 36 3775

10 4 495

11 4 520

12 3 155

13 5 545

14 4 440

15 5 550

16 3 170

17 4 440

18 4 465

In 36 3780

Total 72 7555

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

