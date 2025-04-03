MASTERS '25: Yardage and par for Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 89th Masters Tournament to be played April 10-13:
Hole Par Yards
1 4 445
2 5 585
3 4 350
4 3 240
5 4 495
6 3 180
7 4 450
8 5 570
9 4 460
Out 36 3775
10 4 495
11 4 520
12 3 155
13 5 545
14 4 440
15 5 550
16 3 170
17 4 440
18 4 465
In 36 3780
Total 72 7555
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Keep Reading
Augusta weather: Forecast for 2025 Masters week, previous tournament weather
A look at the weather forecast for the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?
A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.
Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections
Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.
Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport
TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.