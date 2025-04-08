Georgia News
Georgia News

MASTERS '25: Starting times for the opening two rounds

Starting times for the opening two rounds of the Masters
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Georgia

All Times EDT

a-amateur

Thursday-Friday

7:40 a.m.-10:48 a.m. — Davis Riley, United States; Patton Kizzire, United States.

7:51 a.m.-10:59 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Taiwan; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark.

8:02 a.m.-11:10 a.m. — Mike Weir, Canada; Michael Kim, United States; Cameron Young, United States.

8:13 a.m.-11:21 a.m. — Zach Johnson, United States; Joe Highsmith, United States; Chris Kirk, United States.

8:24 a.m.-11:38 a.m. — Danny Willett, England; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Davis Thompson, United States.

8:35 a.m.-11:49 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Germany; Will Zalatoris, United States; a-Noah Kent, United States.

8:52 a.m.-noon — Cameron Smith, Australia; J.T. Poston, United States; Aaron Rai, England.

9:03 a.m.-12:11 p.m. — Fred Couples, United States; Harris English, United States; Taylor Pendrith, Canada.

9:14 a.m.-12:22 p.m. — Corey Conners, Canada; Brian Harman, United States; Stephan Jaeger, Germany.

9:25 a.m.-12:33 p.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Max Greyserman, United States; Byeong Hun An, South Korea.

9:36 a.m.-12:50 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Billy Horschel, United States; Nick Dunlap, United States.

9:47 a.m.-1:01 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, United States; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Min Woo Lee, Australia.

9:58 a.m.-1:12 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Keegan Bradley, United States.

10:15 a.m.-1:23 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States; Justin Thomas, United States; a-Jose Luis Ballester, Spain.

10:26 a.m.-1:34 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Tom Kim, South Korea; Tyrrell Hatton, England.

10:37 a.m.-1:45 p.m. — Tony Finau, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States; Thomas Detry, Belgium.

10:48 a.m.-7:40 a.m. — Cameron Davis, Australia; Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico; Austin Eckroat, United States.

10:59 a.m.-7:51 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Argentina; Laurie Canter, England; Adam Schenk, United States.

11:10 a.m.-8:02 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa; Brian Campbell, United States.

11:21 a.m.-8:13 a.m. — Bubba Watson, United States; Matthieu Pavon, France; a-Evan Beck, United States.

11:38 a.m.-8:24 a.m. — Tom Hoge, United States; Matt McCarty, United States; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa.

11:49 a.m.-8:35 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, South Africa); Denny McCarthy, United States; a-Hiroshi Tai, Singapore.

Noon-8:52 a.m. — Max Homa, United States; Justin Rose, England; J.J. Spaun, United States.

12:11 p.m.-9:03 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, United States; Nick Taylor, Canada; a-Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands.

12:22 p.m.-9:14 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Spain; Lucas Glover, United States; Daniel Berger, United States.

12:33 p.m.-9:25 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, United States; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Matt Fitzpatrick, England.

12:50 p.m.-9:36 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Sungjae Im, South Korea.

1:01 p.m.-9:47 a.m. — Adam Scott, Australia; Xander Schauffele, United States; Viktor Hovland, Norway.

1:12 p.m.-9:58 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Ludvig Aberg, Sweden; Akshay Bhatia, United States.

1:23 p.m.-10:15 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Shane Lowry, Ireland.

1:34 p.m.-10:26 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Spain; Wyndham Clark, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England.

1:45 p.m.-10:37 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, United States; Sepp Straka, Austria; Sam Burns, United States.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

More Stories

Keep Reading

Scottie Scheffler chips on the practice range during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

See how players qualified to play in the Masters

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear

18m ago

MASTERS '25: Rory McIlroy takes aim at a Grand Slam. Scottie Scheffler goes for another green jacket

The Latest

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the 12th tee during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy and hopes for a Masters green jacket lie with his willingness to suffer heartache

28m ago

MASTERS '25: Facts and figures for the 89th edition of the Masters

41m ago

Players with the career Grand Slam and those who came close

2h ago

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.