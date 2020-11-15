MASTERS '20: A brief look at Sunday at the Masters

DJ’S MARKS: Johnson also set Masters records for having the fewest bogeys (4) and for posting his 11th consecutive round under par. He tied the record for hitting 60 out of 72 greens in regulation.

NO. 1: Johnson is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2002 to win the Masters while leading the world rankings.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Bernhard Langer had the best finish among three Champions tour players who made the cut. The 63-year-old German closed with a 71 to conclude the week with a 3-under 285. Mike Weir was at 290, with Phil Mickelson another stroke back.

AMATEUR HOUR: U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree closed with a 72 to claim the silver cup as low amateur at 2-under 286. He beat John Augenstein by five strokes.

NEXT YEAR: After waiting 19 months for the Masters, the next one is five months away. The last major that was played consecutively was the PGA Championship when it was held in August 1970 and February 1971.

QUOTABLE: “As a kid, you dream of playing in the Masters, and dream about putting on a green jacket. Still kind of think it’s a dream. Hopefully, it’s not.” -- Johnson.