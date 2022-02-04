Hamburger icon
Masked gunmen shoot Waffle House worker, rob the restaurant

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Law officers were searching for two masked men who burst into a central Georgia Waffle House and fired gunshots, striking one employee in the stomach before robbing the business.

The robbery happened before dawn Friday in Macon. Bibb County sheriff's officials say one of the men demanded money from the cash register, WMAZ-TV reported.

After taking crash, both men ran out the back door and were on the run early Friday.

The 20-year-old Waffle House employee who was wounded was in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

