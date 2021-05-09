ajc logo
Martínez's first goal since 2019 helps Atlanta tie Miami 1-1

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) celebrates a goal against Inter Miami with teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Credit: Jim Rassol

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Josef Martínez made his first start of the season and scored his first MLS goal since the 2019 season and Atlanta United played Inter Miami to a 1-1 tie

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez made his first start of the season and scored his first MLS goal since the 2019 season and Atlanta United played Inter Miami to a 1-1 tie on Sunday.

Martinez who scored 77 goals in his first three MLS seasons — including a then-record 31 in 2017 — suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in the first game of the 2020 season. It was his first regular season goal since the 2019 finale against New England.

Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (1-2-1).

With his back to the net, Martinez stopped a ball by Emerson Hyndman, turned and fired a side-netter from the top of the area to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

Lewis Morgan tied the score for Miami (1-2-1) in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old midfielder in his second MLS season split a pair of defenders before gathering and then ripping a left-footer that slipped inside the post.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (6) heads the ball as Atlanta United defenders look on during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Credit: Jim Rassol

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, left, crosses the ball as Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Credit: Jim Rassol

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) defends against Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Credit: Jim Rassol

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) looks for running room as Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) defends on the play during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Credit: Jim Rassol

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) reacts to a pass that was intercepted by Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Credit: Jim Rassol

