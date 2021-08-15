ajc logo
Martínez scores, Guzan has 3 saves as Atlanta beats LAFC 1-0

Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco gets off a shot on goal past Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall that was blocked during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Sunday.

Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute.

Brad Guzan had three saves for his fourth shutout of the season for Atlanta.

Gonzalo Pineda, who had been an assistant coach for the Seattle Sounders, was named Atlanta's head coach on Thursday, though interim coach Rob Valentino will keep that tag through the team's match against Toronto FC on Wednesday.

Atlanta (4-6-9) has won back-to-back games following a 12-game winless streak that was snapped with a 3-2 win at Columbus on Aug. 7.

LAFC (6-8-5) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last six games.

