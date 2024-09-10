Martinez retires 17 straight batters as the Reds beat the Braves 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Martinez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ty France had an RBI double and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Monday night in the makeup of a July rainout.

Atlanta began the night tied with the New York Mets for the last National League wild card. New York was playing at Toronto.

Martinez (8-6) struck out five and held the Braves hitless from the second through the seventh, retiring 17 straight batters in the process. It was the fourth time this season he allowed just two hits in an outing.