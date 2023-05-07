Martínez propels Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Atlanta United

BreakingNews
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his first two goals of the season to spark Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Martínez delivered on a penalty kick to give Inter Miami (4-6-0) the lead in the 59th minute.

Martínez extended Inter Miami's lead to 2-0 for when he took passes from DeAndre Yedlin and Christopher McVey and scored in the 75th minute.

Atlanta United (5-3-3) avoided a shutout when defender Andrew Gutman scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Brooks Lennon had an assist on Gutman's first goal of the season.

Inter Miami has won two straight after ending a six-match losing streak last week with a 2-1 road win over the Columbus Crew.

Atlanta United has won just twice in its last 21 road matches.

Atlanta United finished with advantages of 17-9 in shots and 5-3 in shots on goal.

Drake Callender had four saves for Inter Miami. Quentin Westberg saved one shot for Atlanta United.

Inter Miami has a 4-3-3 record in the series.

Atlanta United returns home to host Charlotte on Saturday. Inter Miami will host New England on Saturday. ____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

