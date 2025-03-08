Marshall rallies late to beat Georgia State 79-76 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo scored 19 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen had a go-ahead three-point play with one second left to rally No. 5 seed Marshall to a 79-76 victory over eighth-seeded Georgia State on Friday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Thundering Herd (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Arkansas State in Saturday's quarterfinals with the winner advancing to play top-seeded South Alabama on Sunday.

Mingo also had eight assists and five rebounds for Marshall. Jalen Speer scored 18 points on 6-for-19 shooting with four 3-pointers. Anochili-Killen totaled 16 points — all in the second half — and four blocks.