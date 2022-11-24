ajc logo
X

Marquette wins third-place game at Fort Myers Tip-Off

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Kam Jones scored 19 points, Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists and Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60 for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 19 points, Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists and Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60 on Wednesday night for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Marquette scored 18 of the opening 22 points of the game and the Golden Eagles led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Marquette used a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 41-23 as Georgia Tech went scoreless for three-plus minutes.

Marquette (4-2), which scored just 55 points in a loss to Mississippi State on Monday, built a 56-38 lead by the 14:28 mark of the second half as Georgia Tech started the second half making just 4 of 11 shots.

Sean Jones added 11 points for Marquette. Oso Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. The Golden Eagles made 17 of 22 free throws while Georgia Tech attempted just 10.

Javon Franklin scored 17 points and Kyle Sturdivant added 10 for Georgia Tech (3-2). The Yellow Jackets were 22-of-65 shooting (34%).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘God had a plan’: Lyft driver killed in DeKalb was working to support 3 children5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect
8h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From grit to glitz? Planned mixed-use makeover could change Ponce
15h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
10m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
1h ago
Featured

Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
7h ago
This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top