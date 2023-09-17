Marlins try to sweep series against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (96-52, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (77-72, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.42 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 177 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (9-9, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 186 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -142, Marlins +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves play the final game of a three-game series. The Marlins can sweep the series with a victory.

Miami has a 42-32 record in home games and a 77-72 record overall. The Marlins have a 49-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has a 49-27 record on the road and a 96-52 record overall. The Braves have gone 76-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 9-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 12-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 26 doubles, three triples, 52 home runs and 129 RBI while hitting .281 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 17-for-42 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .220 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Bryan De La Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (calf), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.